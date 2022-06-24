Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.