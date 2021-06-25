Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.