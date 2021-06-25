La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 d…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.