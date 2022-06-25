La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
