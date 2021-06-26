Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.