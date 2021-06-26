For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
