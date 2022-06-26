 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News