Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.