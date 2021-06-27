This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tod…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds N…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Ex…