Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.