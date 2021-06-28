Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.