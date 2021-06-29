Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
