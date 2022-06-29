This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
