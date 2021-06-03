Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.