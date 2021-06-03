This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
