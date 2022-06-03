 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

