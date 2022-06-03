This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70…