Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.