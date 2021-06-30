This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
