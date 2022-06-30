Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
