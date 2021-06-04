This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.19. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Exp…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 …
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …