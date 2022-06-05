Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in La Crosse: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph.

Local Weather

