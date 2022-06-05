Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.