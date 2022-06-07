Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.