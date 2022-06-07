This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% c…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today'…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forec…