Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.