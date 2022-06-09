This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
