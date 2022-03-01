Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.