Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.