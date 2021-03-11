Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
