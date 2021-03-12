 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News