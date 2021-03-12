For the drive home in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see su…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. La Cross…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Cr…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. To…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 deg…