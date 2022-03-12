Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.