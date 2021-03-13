For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
