Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.