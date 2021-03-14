La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
