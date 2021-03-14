 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

