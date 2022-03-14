Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
