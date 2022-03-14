Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.