Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.