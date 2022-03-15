For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
