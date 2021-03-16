This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
