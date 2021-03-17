This evening in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
