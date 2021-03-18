Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.