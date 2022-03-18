This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. I…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will se…