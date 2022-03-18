Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.