Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

