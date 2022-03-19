 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News