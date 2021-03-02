For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 14 degrees is today's…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Cros…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day…