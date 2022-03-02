 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

