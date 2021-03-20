 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

