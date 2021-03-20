This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tom…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Toda…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.