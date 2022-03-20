This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Cros…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. I…