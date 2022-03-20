Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.