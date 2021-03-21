 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News