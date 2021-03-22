Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.