For the drive home in La Crosse: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
