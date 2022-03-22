Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
