La Crosse's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
