Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.