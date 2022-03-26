 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News