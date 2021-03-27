Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.