Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.