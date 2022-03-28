Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.