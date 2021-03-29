La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
